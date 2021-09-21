Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Fountain Hills man for allegedly videotaping models in a bathroom/dressing room of his photo studio on Avenue of the Fountains.
According to a report from the MCSO public information office, Stephane Pepin was arrested following the allegations from two models at the studio on Sunday, Sept. 12. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the two adult female victims reported to MCSO that they had been surreptitiously video recorded in the bathroom of Showcase Theatre LLC, located at 16718 East Avenue of the Fountains, #201. Both of the alleged victims are compensated models by Pepin at his Showcase Theatre business.
The women reported that on Sunday, Sept. 12, while participating in a photo shoot at the studio with the defendant, both female victims went to the bathroom to change outfits. One of the victims noticed a potential recording device in the bathroom. Upon further inspection they discovered a memory card in the device, which was removed by the victim, confirming her suspicions.
Both victims viewed the contents of the card and saw multiple videos from different dates of people in the bathroom changing, being nude and utilizing the bathroom. Both victims also recognized themselves changing and being nude and they saw the defendant adjusting the camera angle in one video.
One of the victims provided MCSO deputies the memory card, which he viewed to confirm the statements of both victims.
According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for the Sheriff’s District 7 based in Fountain Hills, due to the nature of the allegations, the case was turned over to the MCSO Special Victims’ Unit detectives.
Detectives interviewed the suspect and he admitted to placing a camera in the bathroom to his studio as well as viewing people in the bathroom via remote wireless device, according to a statement by MCSO. Defendant stated the camera was placed for security purposes, however, he stated he would access the camera and change the position in the bathroom for different angles.
Due to the defendant's admissions and videos of people (identified and unidentified), the defendant was arrested on two counts of surreptitiously photographing, videotaping, filming or digitally recording or viewing, a class 4 felony.