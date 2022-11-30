The Thanksgiving Day Parade, put on by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, drew dozens of float entries and thousands of viewers to the downtown area last week, with Best of Show honors going to Four Peaks Rotary Club.
Each year, a series of announcers and judges are spread throughout the parade. The announcers let viewers know what entries are coming up next while the judges help decide winners for various award categories. There were five announcers and five judges this year. Announcers included Jeff Stack, Carol Goyena, Suzanne Nann, Gil Gilford and Dana Saar, while judges included PJ Cardona, Kimberly Goyena, Jennifer Colitre, Robert Melum and Jerrod Stearnes.
Betsy LaVoie, Chamber president and CEO, offered thanks to all of the judges and announcers for this year’s parade, as well as local Boy Scouts who handed out tote bags to attendees throughout the parade.
As for this year’s winners, entries were tasked with meeting the theme, “Holiday Movie Magic.” Taking first place in the Church/Children’s Affiliation category was KDA Dance, with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale McKee Branch float based on “The Nightmare Before Christmas” earning runner-up honors.
The Civic/Business Float winner was Four Peaks Rotary, with Baccus Realty Group and Fountain Hills Theater earning runner-up nods.
In the Marching/Walking Group category, the Ascension Corral earned first place, with Daughters of the American Revolution taking home runner-up status.
Rescue Pals won the Motorized Entry category, with runner-up recognition going to an entry featuring Representative John Kavanagh and former Mayor Linda Kavanagh, as well as AZ Waste Removal.