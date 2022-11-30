parade baccus realty.JPG

The Thanksgiving Day Parade, put on by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, drew dozens of float entries and thousands of viewers to the downtown area last week, with Best of Show honors going to Four Peaks Rotary Club.

Each year, a series of announcers and judges are spread throughout the parade. The announcers let viewers know what entries are coming up next while the judges help decide winners for various award categories. There were five announcers and five judges this year. Announcers included Jeff Stack, Carol Goyena, Suzanne Nann, Gil Gilford and Dana Saar, while judges included PJ Cardona, Kimberly Goyena, Jennifer Colitre, Robert Melum and Jerrod Stearnes.