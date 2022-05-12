Angi Buckley and Drew Young had not met before late March. The only thing they had in common is they are both military veterans, but they were about to spend the next several months as constant companions needing to rely on one another through a tough 800-mile trek across Arizona border to border (south to north).
They began at the south end of the Arizona Trail at the Coronado National Monument in the Huachuca Mountains south of Sierra Vista on March 30. The two are participating in the Warrior Expeditions program, designed to allow honorably discharged combat veterans to “walk off the war.” Warrior Expeditions is a non-profit outdoor therapy program that supports veterans transitioning from their military service by participating in the long-distance outdoor expeditions. The program uses trails such as the Appalachian Trail and the Arizona Trail as routes for the expeditions.
Buckley was an Army Lieutenant who served in combat in Bosnia. She also served with the Army Transportation Corp. in Korea and Germany. She and her husband, Mike, settled in Arizona not far from where the hike began. Mike had previously participated in the Warrior Expedition program.
Young is a Staff Sergeant who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is from North Carolina, and this is his first trip west, and in fact his first try at long-distance hiking.
The two took a break in Fountain Hills last week hosted by the Marine Corps League Detachment and American Legion Post 7507. They spent a couple of nights at the Fountain Park Hotel and took a few minutes to talk with The Times before they hit the trail again.
“This is healing for us,” Buckley said. “It touches each person in a different way. It can have a huge impact on lives.”
She said it shows each individual how they can be stronger, healthier people.
“It can be life changing, but is always life shaping,” she said.
There is help along the way, like the veterans’ groups in Fountain Hills, family – Mike joined Angi in Fountain Hills – and therapists they can reach out to if needed. Buckley said she is impressed by the veterans in Fountain Hills and how active they are in helping other veterans.
It is a true backpacking experience carrying all their needs, including tents, on their back as they trek the strenuous trail. They encountered snow in the Santa Catalina Mountains and were crossing the desert as the heat begins to take hold. They head back into the mountains crossing the Mogollon Rim to Flagstaff through the Grand Canyon and across the Kaibab Plateau to the Utah border between Page, Ariz., and Kanab, Utah.
There is no time limit for the veterans to complete their journey. They range between 10 and 18 miles a day, sometimes spending the night in a motel or hotel but often pitching their tents along the trail.
Buckley said she is most impressed by what she calls “trail angels.” They have encountered examples of people leaving caches of water and food, and sometimes setting up a respite spot along the trail with coolers of food, water and other supplies hikers may need.
“They are so kind and generous,” Buckley said. “They help out anyone hiking the trail, not just the Warrior Expeditions.
“Anyone who lives near the trail and wants to help out, I would encourage them to reach out to find out how they can help.”
Warrior Expeditions sponsors outdoor expeditions on seven regional trails. The 800-mile Arizona Trail is actually the shortest route on a list that includes the Appalachian Trail (2,185 miles), the Pacific Crest Trail (2,650 miles) and the Continental Divide Trail (3,100 miles). They also sponsor the Warrior Bike on the Trans American Trail, 4,229 miles in 10 states from Oregon to Virginia, and the Warrior Paddle on the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana. Their website is WarriorExpeditions.org.