Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 16700 block of Almont Drive on Thursday, June 18.
The victim reported that sometime overnight an unknown suspect broke into a locked storage box in the bed of his truck and stole numerous power tools valued at approximately $500. The victim believed the storage box was locked, however no signs of forced entry were located.
*On Thursday, June 18, deputies took a report of vehicle burglary in the 13200 block of Ryan Drive. The victim reported an unknown suspect unlawfully entered his vehicle and stole a handgun from the center console. The victim believed his vehicle was locked, however no signs of forced entry were located.
*On Thursday, June 18, a resident of the 16200 block of Bainbridge Ave. reported she believed she was the subject of identity theft. Deputies learned that the victim had her phone number and email used, but had not suffered any financial loss. A report was taken.
*On Thursday, June 18, deputies took a report from a bicyclist who reported that earlier in the day she was riding her bicycle across the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. She reported she was in the proper lane of travel with a green light, when an extremely elderly male driver turned on a red light and struck her bicycle front tire. This caused her to fall off her bike onto the roadway and she suffered numerous lacerations to her arm. She decided to go to the hospital for her injuries and then reported the accident to law enforcement. The victim was unable to obtain a license plate or any other identifiable information that allowed law enforcement to ID the driver or the vehicle. The victim stated the driver did not appear to know that he had struck her bicycle and kept going after the accident.
*On Thursday, June 18, a resident of the 16200 block of Inca Ave. reported they were a victim of an identity theft. The victim reported that his CPA advised him that when he attempted to file his tax return, it was rejected claiming a tax return for him had already been filed. The victim was not aware of who would have used his identity or how his information would have been compromised.
*On Thursday, June 18, deputies took a report of identity theft from a resident of the 17100 block of Hillcrest Drive. The victim reported that he received a bank debit card connected to unemployment benefits. The victim had not filed a claim for unemployment benefits and was informed someone had used his personal information for this purpose.
*On Thursday, June 18, deputies took a report of possible fraud in the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. An out-of-state truck driver stated he got a flat tire and contacted a local company to repair the tire on site. He was billed over the phone for the repair. A repair person showed up a short time later and attempted to bill him for the service. When he attempted to contact the company, he could no longer reach the company and the repair person stated he had no affiliation with the company the truck driver paid in advance of the service being rendered.
*On Friday, June 19, deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at Shea Blvd. and Technology Drive. The non-injury accident occurred when a vehicle stopped at the stop sign and proceeded after not seeing another vehicle; however the first vehicle was struck by an on-coming vehicle that had the right-of-way. The driver who failed to safely yield from the stop sign was cited for the accident.
*On Saturday, June 20, deputies responded to a report of an assault at a house party in the 10600 block of Muskrat Lane. When deputies arrived on scene they found numerous party-goers leaving the residence and the area. Deputies were unable to locate the victim and the suspect and learned that this was an Airbnb rental and an incident occurred in which a heavily intoxicated female assaulted a male subject. Many of the guests were uncooperative with law enforcement.
*On Sunday, June 21, deputies responded to a report of a shoplifting at a store in the 13700 Block of Fountain Hills Blvd. in which a male and female walked out of the store with a cart full of groceries without paying. Store employees were able to obtain a license plate on the vehicle and the case remains open.
*On Sunday, June 21, a resident of the 14200 block of Galatea Drive reported an identity theft when the victim discovered someone had filed an unemployment claim using his personal information.
*On Sunday, June 21, deputies responded to Saguaro and El Lago boulevards and took a report of a disorderly conduct incident in which two male subjects got into a verbal altercation. Neither party wanted to aid in the prosecution and it was unclear as to what started the argument.
*On Sunday, June 21, deputies responded to an audible burglary alarm at a business in the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. Upon arrival, the deputy heard the alarm sounding and observed damage to the front doors of the business, consistent with someone attempting to break into the store. A review of surveillance footage showed a male subject approach the doors and attempt to shake and rattle the doors violently, causing the damage. The subject was not able to gain access to the building and likely left the area after the audible alarm sounded.
*On Sunday, June 21, deputies responded to a report of a possible theft at a construction site at Eagle Ridge and Hawkeye drives. Deputies located the suspect who admitted to stealing items from the site mostly consisting of irrigation supplies. The suspect was arrested on the theft.
*On Sunday, June 21, a resident of the 13200 block of La Montana Drive reported a theft from a vehicle. The victim reported that sometime within the past three weeks an unknown suspect stole a subwoofer from the trunk of her vehicle. The victim believed the theft occurred when the vehicle was left at a local vehicle maintenance shop in town, as that was the only time anyone would have had access to the vehicle.
*On Monday, June 22, deputies received a report that people were allowing their dog to run off leash on the soccer field at Desert Vista Park adjacent to the dog park. A deputy responded to the area and was not able to locate the subjects.
*On Monday, June 22, deputies received a report that an unknown person had stolen $800 from the room of a resident in the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains. This is still under investigation.
*On Monday, June 22, deputies responded to a private property accident in the 16000 block of Laser Drive. A subject was working on his vehicle in a parking lot and was struck by a truck that was pulling into a parking space. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.
*On Tuesday, June 23, deputies received a report that a subject was driving on a flat tire and driving behavior suggested the driver might be impaired in the area of Palisades Blvd. and Mountainside Drive. An investigation into the incident revealed the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
*On Tuesday, June 23, deputies discovered someone had driven their vehicle over a curb and into the center median, causing damage to some of the landscaping in the area of Palisades Blvd. and Sage Drive.
*On Tuesday, June 23, deputies responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. The investigation into the incident showed one of the subjects assaulted the other and damaged property.
*On Wednesday, June 24, deputies responded to a subject exhibiting strange behavior in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. The subject was trespassed from the business.
*On Wednesday, June 24, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro when a subject’s firearm accidently discharged. The bullet struck the subject in the foot, causing a non-life-threatening injury. No other parties were injured.
*On Thursday, June 25, deputies responded to the 17000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. where a driver had reached for an item in their vehicle and, in the process, pulled the steering wheel and caused the vehicle to strike several mailboxes.
*On Thursday, June 25, two vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains. One of the vehicles failed to stop at the intersection and collided with another vehicle.