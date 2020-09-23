Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 16900 block of De Anza Drive on Thursday, Sept. 10, for a report of a non-injury traffic collision.
A motorist attempted to park behind a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle and mistakenly accelerated the vehicle rather than braking and ran into the back of the parked car. Both vehicles sustained damage.
*On Thursday, Sept. 10, a motorist was stopped and cited for criminal speed on Saguaro Blvd. at Kingstree Blvd. The driver was allegedly traveling 60 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. The driver was cited and released.
* On Thursday, Sept. 10, a resident of the 16000 block of Star Gaze Trail reported a suspicious circumstance in which a driver’s license belonging to a person they did not know was found inside their mailbox.
*On Friday, Sept. 11, a resident of the 14900 block of Rhoads Court reported a criminal damage incident in which the victim stated someone appeared to have pried open the mailbox door to the residence.
*On Friday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to Saguaro and El Lago boulevards for a report of a possible single vehicle accident in which a witness saw a car hit the median, which flattened the tires. Deputies did not locate a vehicle in the area, but searched a nearby business lot and found a vehicle with flat tires and a driver inside who appeared to be impaired by alcohol. Deputies conducted a DUI investigation and learned the driver was impaired and was under the age of 21. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration was far above the legal limit and he was charged with a super extreme DUI.
*On Friday, Sept. 11, deputies received a report of a stolen political sign around Palisades and Shea boulevards. The caller advised he had repaired the sign the day prior after he found it damaged by an unknown person and then found the sign missing the following day.
*On Friday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Enterprise Drive for a reported garbage truck fire. When they arrived on-scene deputies found a pile of debris on fire in the middle of an empty lot with a garbage truck parked nearby. The driver informed deputies he had just picked up trash from a residential neighborhood and later saw there appeared to be a fire where the trash was stored in the truck. The driver was able to quickly dump the load, which burned until the fire department arrived and extinguished the fire.
*On Friday, Sept. 11, deputies received a report of an aggressive driver in the area of Fountain Hills Blvd. and Emerald Drive. The caller reported the driver attempted to cut off another vehicle and then followed the vehicle for several blocks. The driver then threw coffee on the victim’s vehicle and sped away.
*On Friday, Sept. 11, a resident of the 16300 block of Arrow Drive reported a vehicle burglary in which an unknown suspect entered the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in its assigned parking spot overnight. The victim believed she may have left the vehicle unlocked and did not notice anything missing, only paperwork in the car being moved around.
*On Saturday, Sept. 12, deputies received a report of damaged political signs in the area of Shea and Palisades boulevards. All three signs damaged were Trump/Pence signs.
*On Saturday, Sept. 12, a resident of the 10400 block of Indian Wells Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which an unknown suspect broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle and caused small dents to the rear as well. This occurred while she was inside the restaurant.
*On Saturday, Sept. 12, deputies received a report of stolen political signs in the area of Palisades and Shea boulevards. The signs that were removed were Trump signs and had occurred each day over the past three days. While deputies were responding to take a report, the caller informed the deputy that a person stopped near the signs was attempting to remove other Trump signs. The person denied taking any of the signs and claimed they were just stopping to look at them. Due to the victim not seeing the person actually take any of the signs, no arrest or citation was made for theft of the political signs.
*On Monday, Sept. 14, a motorist was stopped on Shea Blvd. at Balera Drive and was cited for criminal speed and released. The driver was allegedly traveling 81 miles per hour were the speed limit is 50.
*On Monday, Sept. 14, deputies received a report of a burglary in the 17300 block of Saguaro Blvd. An unknown suspect entered an unlocked building under construction and stole tools valued at approximately $1,000.
*On Monday, Sept. 14, deputies received a report of damage to political signs at Shea and Palisades boulevards. The report was of damage to one political sign and a theft of multiple political signs in the area. All signs damaged or stolen were Trump/Pence signs.
*On Monday, Sept. 14, a resident of the 16000 block of Ponderosa Drive reported an identity theft case in which the victim stated she received a debit card and checks from a bank for a new account in her name. The victim stated she had not opened this account and that someone had opened it in her name using her personal information.
*On Monday, Sept. 14, a resident of the 16200 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an incident of fraud in which the victim reported that he purchased a vehicle from a private seller on Craigslist and later found out that the odometer was rolled back to indicate the vehicle had far fewer miles on it than it actually had.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies responded to the 9600 block of Saguaro Blvd. for a shoplifting report in which two male subjects entered the store and removed two cases of beer and left the store without paying.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies stopped a motorist on Saguaro Blvd. at Ledferd Lane for criminal speed. The driver was cited for traveling 65 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 9000 block of Fireridge Trail reported an identity theft in which an unknown person utilized the victim’s personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a report of shoplifting. It was reported that two male subjects stole alcohol and other items from a grocery store. When store employees followed the suspects to their vehicle in an attempt to get a license plate, one of the male subjects threatened to become physically aggressive with the employee. These two individuals may have been the same two responsible for another shoplifting the same day at a nearby convenience store.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies received a report of a license plate stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 11000 Block of Saguaro Blvd.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies stopped a motorist on Palisades Blvd. near Sunflower Drive for criminal speed. The driver was cited for traveling 63 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45. The driver had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days, pursuant to state law.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 15900 block of Cholla Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim stated that when reviewing her credit report, she found that an unknown person had opened a credit card using her personal information.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies responded to a resident of the 14800 block of Valley Vista Drive. Deputies took a forgery report in which the victim claimed a person forged his signature on an auto loan document.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a resident of the 16600 block of Almont Drive reported a criminal damage in which the victim reported a suspect damaged the hood of her vehicle by placing two river rocks on the hood, causing scratches. The victim believed the suspect may have been a person she was involved in a physical altercation with prior to this incident.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 16, deputies responded to the 14800 block of Del Cambre Avenue for a reported disorderly conduct incident that occurred at Four Peaks Park. Two people were arguing over one of the parties not having their dog on a leash.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 16, a resident of the 14900 block of Marathon Drive reported criminal damage in which an unknown person had caused damage to the lock on the driver side door of her vehicle. The victim also noted minor damage to the steering wheel cover but did not believe anything was stolen from inside the vehicle.