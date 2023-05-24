The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, May 11, through Wednesday, May 17.
Thursday, May 11
*Deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards for a reported vehicle collision. Two drivers were involved in the non-injury collision when one driver failed to control their speed and rear-ended the other.
*Deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that a business owner engaged in a physical altercation with another business owner. The primary aggressor was criminally cited for assault.
*Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported to MCSO that a vehicle previously reported stolen was returned to the appropriate rental car company without incident.
Friday, May 12
*Deputies responded to the 16700 block of La Montana Dr. where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision with a concrete wall when they accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes.
*A resident of the 19100 block of Tonto Trail reported that an unknown suspect fraudulently used their identity between 15 to 20 times since 2021 to apply for various types of credit.
*A resident of the 15800 block of Ponderosa Dr. reported that an unknown suspect entered the resident’s vehicle without permission and stole their purse. The resident accidentally left their vehicle unlocked.
*Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that an unidentified Mazda sedan struck a parked vehicle, then fled the scene without providing their required information.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Seminole Lane reported that an unknown suspect entered their vehicle and ransacked the property within. No items were taken. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident.
*A resident of the 13800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect fraudulently used her identity to open a checking and savings account with a bank.
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. It was reported to MCSO that three unidentified male suspects entered a local business, grabbed three cases of beer and left without paying.
Saturday, May 13
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a semi-truck driver high-centered their trailer while driving on private property. The property owner was notified, and the parties exchanged information.
*Deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Gunsight Drive where two drivers were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to yield to traffic as they were entering the road from a private drive.
*Deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that a male subject went into a local business and left the store without paying for the items he grabbed.
Sunday, May 14
*Deputies responded to Nicklaus Drive and Cyprus Point. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle rollover collision when they failed to control their speed, struck a resident’s mailbox and overturned their vehicle.
*Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Cavedale Dr. A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct after they threw rocks at their neighbor’s house, sent disparaging text messages and engaged in fighting.
Monday, May 15
*Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. Two residents thwarted a vehicle burglary attempt when they chased away an unidentified suspect that tried to steal cash from their vehicle. The victim did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*A resident of the 16400 block of Dixie Mine Trail reported that an unknown suspect attempted to open checking and savings accounts with their personal information without their consent.
*A resident of the 16200 block of Zane Grey Ln. reported that they were being harassed by a person they were previously in a relationship with.
*A resident of the 17300 block of Vallecito Dr. reported to MCSO that they were assaulted by a friend they were currently living with.
*Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a resident reported that an unknown driver drove recklessly when they blocked her in at a business drive-through. The victim did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*A business owner in the 17200 block of Shea Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect stole construction material from the back of his property.
Tuesday, May 16
*A resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported to MCSO that they were assaulted by a long-time friend. The victim did not wish to prosecute the matter.
Wednesday, May 17
*Deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Trevino Drive. The driver was pulled over for expired registration. During the traffic investigation, it was discovered the vehicle’s license plates were suspended for no insurance. The driver was cited and the license plates were seized.
*A resident of the 12200 block of Teal Dr. reported to MCSO that they received a fraudulent check for approximately $14,000 in the mail.
*A resident of the 16500 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that their vehicle’s window was broken by an unknown suspect. The victim did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Ridgestone Dr. reported that an unknown suspect opened a Verizon phone account their name using their Social Security number.