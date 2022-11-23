The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday, Nov. 16.
*On Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Boulevard and SR 87 for a reported collision. A motorist failed to observe vehicles stopped for a red light and collided with the rear of a cruiser belonging to the Salt River Police Department.
*On Thursday, Nov. 10, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Dr. reported she paid a worker $600 to remove trees from her backyard. The worker cashed the check but did not complete the work and is no longer responding to contact attempts.
*On Thursday, Nov. 10, an Uber driver reported a patron left a phone in the back of their vehicle. The phone was turned in to the Sheriff’s Office for safekeeping.
*On Friday, Nov. 11, a resident of the 12400 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen from the parking area at the south of their apartment complex. The vehicle was later located in the parking lot to the west of the apartment complex but the belongings inside were stolen.
*On Friday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. An injured driver reported that a black pickup truck sideswiped her vehicle then fled the scene.
*Friday, Nov. 11, a resident of the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
*On Saturday, Nov. 12, a resident of the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
*On Saturday, Nov. 12, a citizen turned in a wallet that they found at the Community Center. The wallet was later returned to the owner.
*On Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains where two patrons were involved in a fight following a verbal confrontation at a bar. Both subjects were later arrested for the incident.
*On Monday, Nov. 14, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. The driver was criminally cited for speeding when it was determined that they were driving approximately 26 MPH over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Nov. 14, a resident of the 11200 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unidentified suspect entered an unlocked vehicle belonging to the resident and stole a jacket valued at about $700.
*On Monday, Nov. 14, a resident of the 17000 block of Quail Ridge Dr. reported an unknown subject(s) defrauded her out of $500 after they claimed to be law enforcement officers that were attempting to serve a warrant.
*On Monday, Nov. 14, a resident of the 10400 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that sometime overnight, an unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her personal property.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Marathon Dr. where a town resident allegedly punched a hole in a wall following a verbal confrontation with their spouse. The parties were separated, and charges were submitted for prosecutorial review.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies responded along with the fire department to the 11600 Block of Saguaro Blvd. where a small fire erupted from the back storage area at a local business. There were no suspicions of foul play, and no one was injured.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains for a reported non-injury collision that occurred in the round-about connecting the two streets. Neither driver was certain of the circumstances that led to the collision.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Desert Vista where a citizen reported that an unidentified male subject behaved inappropriately when he screamed at her, called her names and followed behind her at the Desert Vista Dog Park.
*On Tuesday, May 15, deputies responded to McDowell Mountain Road at Milepost 5, where a driver collided with a brown cow that ran across the road. The cow fled the scene after the collision. The driver was uninjured.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Panorama Drive for a reported collision. The driver of a minivan became distracted by her children and collided with the rear of a station wagon that was stopped for a red light. There were no injuries.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported that a shopper at a local store switched barcodes from less expensive items to more expensive items, thereby allowing them to buy the more expensive item at a cheaper price. The total loss was approximately $25.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. It was reported an unidentified female subject stole cell phones and a lunch box from a local store. The value of the stolen items was approximately $1,000.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies made a traffic stop on a motorist driving with an expired registration. During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle registration had been suspended. The driver was issued a citation and the license plate was seized, to be destroyed.
* On Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Boulevard and Keith McMahan Drive. The driver was stopped for driving 16 MPH over the speed limit. During the traffic investigation, it was determined that the driver was never issued a driver license. The driver was issued a citation and their vehicle was impounded.