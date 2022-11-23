The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday, Nov. 16.

*On Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Boulevard and SR 87 for a reported collision. A motorist failed to observe vehicles stopped for a red light and collided with the rear of a cruiser belonging to the Salt River Police Department.