Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, July 15, through Wednesday, July 21.
*On Thursday, July 15, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenview Drive reported receiving a phone call from an unknown male subject who used foul language and threatened the resident.
*On Thursday, July 15, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Palisades and Shea boulevards where there was a single-vehicle collision. The vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and rolled over. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the collision indicated possible impairment.
*On Friday, July 16, deputies received a report from a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. stating a suspect went into the business and left without paying for merchandise. Deputies were informed this was not the first time the suspect had stolen items.
*On Saturday, July 17, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway for a reported two-vehicle collision. A vehicle broke down, causing it to block a lane of traffic. While stopped on the roadway, another motorist collided with the rear end of the disabled vehicle. The person in the disabled vehicle and the other motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
*On Saturday, July 17, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported that a suspect went into the business and left without paying for merchandise they had taken.
*On Saturday, July 17, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards where there was a vehicle collision. A vehicle was leaving the parking lot of a local business and, as it was stopped and waiting for traffic to pass, the rear of the vehicle was struck by another motorist’s vehicle. After the collision, the at-fault motorist left the scene.
*On Sunday, July 18, deputies received a report that an individual went into a local business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. and left without paying for merchandise they had taken.
*On Monday, July 19, a business in the 16000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an individual behaved in a disorderly manner when they yelled and screamed at an employee of the business.
*On Tuesday, July 20, a business in the in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported a suspect went into the business and left without paying for merchandise they had taken.
*On Tuesday, July 20, a resident of the 9000 block of Canyon View Club Drive reported an unknown person(s) stole several items from their residence.