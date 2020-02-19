The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has provided updated information related to the crash of a vehicle into a home on Palisades Blvd. Sunday morning, Feb. 9.
A deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the area and observed a vehicle traveling 62 miles per hour where the limit was 45 miles per hour and the deputy attempted to go after the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop on it. However, the vehicle accelerated at a very high rate of speed, causing the deputy to lose sight of it.
When the deputy got into sight he observed another vehicle that had been struck by the fleeing vehicle and then noticed the fleeing vehicle had crashed into the garage of a residence. The vehicle flipped and came to rest on its roof. The driver and passenger both suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical care.
It was discovered that the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
MCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Unit responded and conducted the accident investigation. The driver was booked into jail on the outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending for the accident. No other injuries were reported and the residents whose home was damaged were not home at the time of the incident.
*On Saturday, Feb. 8, in the 16500 block of Gunsight Drive a deputy on patrol recognized a subject he knew to have an active arrest warrant driving a vehicle. The subject was stopped and arrested for the warrant and booked into jail.
*On Friday, Feb. 7, a resident of the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported her email account had been hacked by an unknown person and the person sent numerous people in her contact list an email asking for them to provide gift cards.
*On Thursday, Feb. 6, a resident of the 16200 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported that an unknown person stole several pieces of jewelry from a jewelry box in her home. The victim suspects a care-giver may have been responsible for the theft.
*On Sunday, Feb. 9, a caller reported that sometime during the day, the license plate on her vehicle was stolen. She was not sure if this occurred in town or while she was in Mesa earlier in the day.
* On Wednesday, Feb. 12, deputies received a report that two vehicles were broken into while parked at the Dog Park on Desert Vista. Both vehicles were locked and the suspect appears to have broken windows on each vehicle to make entry. Valuables were taken from at least one vehicle. The other vehicle owner did not report any known property missing.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 12, a resident reported that an unknown suspect was able to obtain a personal loan using her information from a Credit Union in December of 2019. The victim was unaware of this activity until she received a delinquent notice in the mail.
*On Saturday, Feb. 8, a motorist reported that an unknown male subject kicked and damaged his vehicle after a verbal altercation. The motorist stated that the man and a female walked into the roadway in front of his vehicle, causing him to have to stop abruptly. This led to words being exchanged, with the male subject kicking the vehicle. The subject left prior to deputies responding.
*On Saturday, Feb. 8, an individual reported his vehicle was allegedly stolen from a parking lot while he attended an event in town. It is unknown if the vehicle was locked or how the suspect started the vehicle in order to drive it away.
*On Friday, Feb. 7, a motorist was cited for misdemeanor criminal speed for traveling 69 miles per hour where the speed limit is 30 on El Lago Blvd. at Northstar Drive.
*On Saturday, Feb. 8, two motorists traveling in opposite directions in the 16500 block of Ashbrook struck side mirrors as they passed one another. The damage was concentrated to the side mirrors and there were no injuries reported. The accounts of the two drivers differed as to how the accident occurred.
*On Saturday, Feb. 8, a motorcyclist collided with the back of a vehicle that had turned onto Shea from Eagle Mountain Parkway. The motorcyclist alleged the vehicle turned in front of him, causing him to collide with the rear of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle alleges the turn was made when it was clear and they did not know where the motorcyclist came from. The motorcycle rider suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
*On Monday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Shea Blvd. at Balera Drive. The driver reported that his utility trailer began to sway, causing his vehicle to lose control and roll over. The driver was not injured in the accident.
*On Monday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards for a two-vehicle accident in which witnesses stated a driver traveling on Shea ran the red light and collided with a vehicle turning onto Shea from Palisades with the green light. Both drivers received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident and were transported to the hospital. One of the drivers was issued a citation for failing to stop at a red light.