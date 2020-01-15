The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a break-in at the Great Clips salon in Fountain Hills in the Bashas’ shopping center on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
According to Lt. Jon Halverson, someone entered the store during the overnight hours. Entry was made through a vacant adjacent suite in the plaza.
Halverson said the suspects used a mechanical device to cut through the wall between the suites. A floor safe was broken into and approximately $600 cash was removed. The burglars also took equipment and hair products valued at approximately $2,000.
The investigation is continuing.
*On Friday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole a license plate from a vehicle.
*On Friday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 14000 block of Valley Vista Drive reported a subject was hired off of Craiglist to repair an automobile. The subject was given money to make the repairs but never completed the work.
*On Friday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 15000 block of Aspen Drive received a threating message from an unknown person.
*On Friday, Jan. 3, deputies responded to a roll-over accident in the area of La Montana Drive and Palisades Blvd. The investigation revealed two vehicles were involved in the incident and there were no injuries sustained during the collision.
*On Saturday, Jan. 4, deputies received a report of a subject in the 14000 block of N. Del Cambre Avenue who consumed a large amount of alcohol and was experiencing adverse health conditions. The subject was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
*On Saturday, Jan. 4, deputies received a report that three young subjects left a retail store in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. without paying for merchandise they took.
*On Saturday, Jan. 4, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that an unknown person(s) stole their clothing from the community laundry room.
*On Saturday, Jan. 4, a resident reported that an unknown person stuck his vehicle while it was parked in the area of Saguaro and El Lago boulevards and the subject left the scene.
*On Saturday, Jan. 4, deputies responded to the area of Kim and Kipling drives in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The investigation revealed the pedestrian received non-life threating injuries. It was reported the position of the sun was a factor in the incident.
*On Saturday, Jan. 4, a resident reported striking a deer that ran onto the roadway in the area of Eagle Mountain Pkwy. and Shea Blvd.
*On Sunday, Jan. 5, a subject was contacted in the 16000 block of La Montana Drive and was arrested and booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
*On Sunday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to a non-injury private property vehicle collision in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. Two vehicles collided when one driver turned in front of the other.
*On Sunday, Jan. 5, deputies were called to the
15000 block of Sunflower Drive in reference to a barking dog.
*On Sunday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. One vehicle crossed over the median and struck another vehicle head on. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation.
*On Sunday, Jan. 5, deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the area of McDowell Mountain Road and MP1. A single vehicle went off the roadway and flipped over. The investigation revealed the cause of the accident was due to inattention, as the driver was reaching for an object in his vehicle.
*On Monday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 15000 block of Cavern Drive reported that at about 2:15 a.m., someone entered the driveway of a residence and stole a trailer hitch that was mounted on the resident’s vehicle.
*On Monday, Jan. 6, deputies received a report that an unknown male subject stole shelving from a local business in the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd.
*On Monday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 14000 block of El Pueblo Blvd. reported an unknown subject(s) defaced a resident’s driveway with spray paint.
*On Monday, Jan. 6, a business in the 13000 block of La Montana Drive reported unknown person(s) stole cash from their register.
*On Monday, Jan. 6, a resident of the 15000 block of Shagbark Court reported unknown person(s) defaced her home by drawing male genitals on the windows.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Rosita Drive in reference to a barking dog. A barking dog complaint was issued.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 7, a motorist reported that another driver pulled in front of their vehicle, causing them to strike the curb and damage their vehicle. The other vehicle left the scene near Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.
*On Thursday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a private property vehicle accident in the 15000 block of Shea Blvd. The investigation revealed a work truck attempted to pull through an area with a covered roof and did not have enough clearance. The roof of the vehicle struck the covered awning.