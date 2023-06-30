In support of Honor Flight Arizona, VFW Post Commander Don Hervey recently presented Honor Flight Board member Diane Franzese with a $7,500 check to be used toward the non-profit organization that brings WWII, Cold War, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian for the three-day trip.
Throughout the 2022-23 fiscal year, VFW Post 7507 has donated $12,500 to Honor Flight.
“Veterans who have been on Honor Flight report that it is a very emotional but heartwarming adventure,” a press release said.
Lt. Col. Jack Bishop, U.S. Army Ret., spoke about and praised the Honor Flight organization during a keynote speech at the recent Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Fountain Park.
Veterans of all eras can apply and be put on the waiting list. The VFW earns money for donations to help veterans and others through donations, profits earned at its beer gardens during the biannual Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts, the annual Ralph Truax Memorial VFW Golf Tournament and through the sale of its Red Shirt Friday apparel.
Unlike other veterans service organizations, VFW Post 7507 does not operate a canteen bar, so the VFW beer gardens and golf tournament are the primary sources of revenue to support its many charitable endeavors, including support for a nurse-in-training at the VA Hospital, Arizona Standdown, Honor Flight, Arizona National Guard Family Support Fund and homeless veterans. The VFW also gives cash awards to winners of the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy students essay contests and gives special recognition to teachers, firefighters and peace officers.
VFW holds a Social and Game Night every Thursday at 6 p.m. and meets for coffee and camaraderie every Wednesday at 9 a.m. Both events are at the VFW, 9624 N. Monterey Dr. All veterans are welcome.