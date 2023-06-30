Honor Flight.JPG

In support of Honor Flight Arizona, VFW Post Commander Don Hervey recently presented Honor Flight Board member Diane Franzese with a $7,500 check to be used toward the non-profit organization that brings WWII, Cold War, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian for the three-day trip.

Throughout the 2022-23 fiscal year, VFW Post 7507 has donated $12,500 to Honor Flight.