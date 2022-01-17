Swingtime tracks the evolution of Swing during 1939 at its next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
At the beginning of 1939, Artie Shaw and his band were sitting atop the Swing music world as the most popular group throughout the year. But winds of change were in the air.
While the so-called “hot” Swing had started this musical era, the public wanted something more danceable, something like the “sweet” Swing sound that Glenn Miller offered.
For Glenn Miller and his revamped band, 1939 was their breakthrough year. Throughout the rest of the year, that unmistakable Miller sound grew in popularity.
After leaving Benny Goodman’s band, Harry James started his band in 1939. James did not meet with much success. That would have to wait for James to regroup in 1940.
In November of 1939, Artie Shaw decided he had had it with the music business and walked out on his band. Shaw ran off to Mexico and would not return until the following year.
A spin-off of the Golden Age of Radio, Swingtime plays vintage 78 rpm records from that magical era when Swing was king. Listen to the big bands and small ensembles, the crooners and singing groups. Remember the grand ballrooms, the dance crazes and dance contests. While not all the music of the time was Swing, the term itself defines that period from the depression years through World War II.