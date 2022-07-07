A spokesperson for the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) stated that the decisions for the members of the party at the upcoming primary election on August 2 had become more difficult after the recent round of keynote speakers who spoke to the audience at the June meeting.
Two more candidates for the position of Arizona state attorney general made their presentation at the club’s monthly meeting. The first to present was Lacy Cooper, who served as a federal prosecutor.
According to the press release, Cooper is a major defender of the Constitution and of the police, saying, “defend not defund.” Cooper told those in attendance that Democrat Socialist politicians had endorsed the latter position regarding the police in recent years.
Cooper worked as a federal prosecutor and border security section chief in the U.S. attorney’s office. This experience at the border, Cooper felt, would enhance her qualifications for the office of attorney general due to illegal immigration currently being a major crisis in Arizona.
Rodney Glassman is running for Arizona state attorney general and shared that all 11 police departments across the state had endorsed him. Glassman laid out his case, including his leadership experience as an Air Force JAG prosecutor along with his determination to fight for the rights of, “the most important client in the state, you!”
The press release said Glassman reiterated the need to stop illegal trespassers on the southern border and to fully support the police.
Gina Godbehere is running as a candidate for Maricopa County attorney. She has been a prosecutor for the last 26 years and shared with the audience a tragic situation where she had asked a victim in a shooting case whether he wanted his wife to testify in the sentencing hearing. In protecting his wife from the trauma of hearing how he nearly died, the victim declined the offer only to be killed by a drunk driver just before testifying himself. This tragedy made Cooper more focused on obtaining justice for the victims of crime.
For the past 17 years in the county attorney’s office, along with her prosecutorial duties, Godbehere has also been a manager and trainer of other lawyers and feels this is an important asset for the position of county attorney.
Twenty-five state house members have endorsed Jeff Weninger to be the next state treasurer. Before serving in the state house, Weninger was a leader in the City of Chandler, and believes in transparency in all actions of the office to track every tax dollar, investment and expenditure. According to the press release, Weninger is troubled the state’s investments “include companies that discriminate by eroding the people’s rights and way of life.”
Darin Mitchell may be new to Fountain Hills but is known in the State House where he has served six years, is chair of the Ways and Means Committee and chair of the Liberty Caucus. Mitchell has moved to Fountain Hills and wishes to continue serving as a state legislator and is a house candidate for LD3.
Three candidates for Town Council, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth, were present. According to the press release, the three made the case that the current left-leaning council members had not demonstrated non-partisan views on issues facing the town over the past two years.
For further information about FHRC, visit their website at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or their Facebook page @FountainHillsRepublicanClub.