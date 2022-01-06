Learn how genetic testing works and what it can do at the Fountain Hills Genealogy Group meeting Monday, Jan. 10.
The group meets at 9 a.m. at the Community Center. Former chapter President Lisa Reis will present on the topic of “You got a DNA test for Christmas. Now what?” Membership is not required to attend; the public is welcome.
If unable to attend in person, the meeting also will be broadcast via Zoom. Visit fhsa.org and click on the Fountain Hills chapter’s Zoom meeting link. The Genealogy Group is the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona.
For more information contact Kathleen Maci Schmidt at kvmaci@hotmail.com.