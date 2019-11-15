The Genealogy Club of Fountain Hills chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona meets Monday, Nov. 18, at the Community Center.
The meeting is being held a week later than usual due to the Veterans Day holiday. The group will meet at 9 a.m. Normally, the club meets the second Monday of the month.
Attendees are invited to bring laptops, iPads or other digital devices to participate in a presentation titled “Uncle Who?”
Forensic genealogist Linda Harris will recreate her experience of trying to learn information about her uncle as she actively engages the audience. Following the presentation, attendees will have time to use the ideas and resources presented to find their own missing links.
For more information contact Lisa Reis 480-836-9769.
Meetings are open to all interested persons. Mentors are happy to assist beginners in family research.
After the meeting, several members meet at a local restaurant, and all attendees are invited to join them for a no-host lunch. This is a good time to get help with your research concerns.