The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, July 16, at the Community Center. Local businessman and former Sheriff Joe Arpaio will provide a brief update on his mayoral campaign. Three candidates for Town Council, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hanna Toth, will also update those attending the meeting on their campaigns.
Before hearing from these speakers and other candidates for office, FHRC will welcome the following keynote speakers:
Elijah Norton recently arrived from Missouri to start a robocall car warranty insurance business. He is a Candidate for AZ CD1 House.
Thayer Verschoor is an 82nd Airborne U.S. Army veteran, was the former majority leader and pro-tempore of the Arizona Senate and has returned to politics to run as a candidate for Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Rachel Mitchell was recently appointed to complete Bill Montgomery’s term as county attorney. In 2018, Mitchell served as nomination investigative council for the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation at his hearings for associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Today, Mitchell is running in her own right to continue serving as the Maricopa County attorney.
FHRC’s fourth Wednesday social will be held on July 27and will begin at 5 p.m. at Phil's Filling Station, 16852 E. Parkview Ave. This event provides an opportunity to gather socially with old friends and to make new conservative acquaintances. No host bar and no host food optional. Although there will be no formal speeches, expect to see some candidates at the social who will be eager to address any questions.
The 9:30 a.m. get-together on the first Saturday of each month at Sun Baked Food 4 The Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Ave. #1, will continue giving fellow Republicans and Independents a chance to meet socially. The next get-together will be on Saturday, Aug. 6. For further details visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or facebook.com/FountainHillsRepublicanClub.