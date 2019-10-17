November is the month for the annual Fountain Hills Elks Golf Tournament.
This year, as usual, the event will be held at Desert Canyon Golf Course on Nov. 2. Registration is at 7 a.m. with a shot gun start at 8 a.m. This tournament began in 2006 to raise money for youth and veterans. The funding has grown to $3,000 for scholarships that are awarded at a year-end ceremony honoring Fountain Hills seniors.
Also the Elks Club will continue its work with homeless veterans working with Community Bridges Inc. in finding them lodging, furniture and food.
As in the past the Elks hopes to enlist the entire community to become involved to help them reach their goals. The club always needs more golfers, donated prizes and raffles items. Sponsorships are available for businesses and individuals.
Lunch is served at the lodge after the tournament with prizes and silent auctions.
The cost for the event is $90. Special hole prizes for $10,000, golf clubs and a TV will be offered. Other games of fun and skill will increase the entertainment.
With the community’s help, the club plans to be as successful if not more so than in the past.
Stop by the lodge or call Jody Knapp, 602-363-5239 to sign up to participate.