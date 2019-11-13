Former Phoenix Mayor and Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard is guest speaker at the Thursday, Nov. 14, Fountain Hills Democratic Club meeting.
Robert J. McWhirter, who is running for the Democrat nomination for Maricopa County Attorney, also will speak.
The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center. In addition to the speakers, the club will elect new officers.
Goddard served as state attorney general from 2003 to 2011. He was Phoenix mayor from 1984 to 1990. He now leads the fight to outlaw dirty money and to rid the state of corrupt election practices.
McWhirter is a practicing attorney specializing in criminal law. He will discuss the importance of the county attorney’s office.
Club members will hold elections for offices of president, recording secretary and events chair. All club members are eligible to vote. The public is invited to attend the meeting.
A holiday party will mark the club’s next meeting, set for Dec. 5.