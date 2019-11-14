The local Thrivent Financial office will host a workshop next week examining how taxes will affect one’s retirement.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Community Center.
Daniel Schmaltz, a certified financial planner, will discuss strategies to help residents work toward a lower tax bracket in retirement.
“It’s critical to have a solid understanding of the tax status of your investments so you can make informed decisions and avoid paying more than your fair share,” said Mike Scharnow, a local Thrivent representative.
There will be time for questions and answers. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
Jerrod Stearnes and Scharnow share a local Thrivent Financial office in the Palisades Business Center.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Scharnow at 480-498-6184.