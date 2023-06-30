SRP

As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Valley continues to rise, demand for a seamless and affordable process to install home charging systems is growing as well. As a result, Salt River Project is partnering with industry leader Qmerit to offer customers a program that takes the guesswork out of coordinating an affordable and professional home installation of a Level 2 EV charger.

“As we continue to find ways to simplify the process for those who want to switch to an electric vehicle, it’s become clear that improving the process to install a home charging system was important to many of our customers,” said Terry Rother, Electric Vehicle Programs Lead at SRP. “By partnering with experienced and respected industry leader Qmerit, we can help smooth the process for prospective EV owners.”