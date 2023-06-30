As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Valley continues to rise, demand for a seamless and affordable process to install home charging systems is growing as well. As a result, Salt River Project is partnering with industry leader Qmerit to offer customers a program that takes the guesswork out of coordinating an affordable and professional home installation of a Level 2 EV charger.
“As we continue to find ways to simplify the process for those who want to switch to an electric vehicle, it’s become clear that improving the process to install a home charging system was important to many of our customers,” said Terry Rother, Electric Vehicle Programs Lead at SRP. “By partnering with experienced and respected industry leader Qmerit, we can help smooth the process for prospective EV owners.”
To have a home charging unit installed, many customers require the addition of a 240-volt connection which must be professionally added. By visiting srp.net/chargerinstall, SRP customers can connect with a Qmerit expert who will gather information about their home and charging needs, then provide an upfront pricing estimate and connect them with a certified installer for a custom proposal. Once approved, an installation date is set and includes a one-year warranty.
In-home Level 2 chargers can replenish an EVs battery up to five times faster than a standard Level 1 charger and can add an average of 20 miles of range per hour of charge. Most EVs can be completely charged overnight using a Level 2 charger. SRP customers are eligible to save $250 on a Level 2 smart charger and can browse a selection of top charger brands at the SRP Marketplace.
“SRP has set ambitious goals to help facilitate the growth of EV adoption in the Valley,” said Burrell Kilmer, Manager of Electric Vehicle Strategy at SRP. “We believe this new program with Qmerit significantly simplifies what can be seen as an intimidating process for those considering the purchase of an EV, and combined with SRP’s other EV incentives, will increase zero-emission automobiles in our service territory.”
“We’re excited to team with SRP in delivering our advanced electrification workforce solution to the Valley,” said Qmerit’s Director of Utility Solutions Bianca Sloma. “This partnership will bring highly skilled and certified electricians to SRP customers making the switch to EVs – which is paramount to achieving the quality, safety and efficiency they deserve.”
SRP is a leader in the EV space and has spent more than 20 years investigating and piloting electric vehicles for SRP employees, the SRP fleet and its customers. As part of its 2035 Sustainability Goals, SRP plans to support the enablement of 500,000 EVs in its service territory by 2035 and manage 90 percent of EV charging through EV price plans, connected smart homes and behavioral and other emerging programs. In 2022, these programs and incentives helped facilitate the addition of more than 39,000 electric vehicles within SRP’s service territory.