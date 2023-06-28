GrinGo.jpg

School is out and the summer is here, which means summer destination vacations are in full swing. As a border state, many Arizonians commonly choose Mexico as their vacation of choice, including brothers Robert and Brian Krupski, Fountain Hills residents and co-founders of GrinGo, the digital concierge mobile application providing travel, safety and tourism services for U.S. and Canadian citizens traveling to Mexico.

Free and available on the Apple and Google Play app stores, GrinGo’s purpose is to be a global distribution system of travel and safety resources that minimizes risk and creates a positive experience abroad.