Dedicated to freshly sourced produce and ingredients, Veeta’s Vegan is the first plant-based cafe ever to open its doors in Fountain Hills.

After a successful soft opening that cleared her shelves within the first four hours, Cafe Owner and Airforce Veteran Veeta Rose is doubling and tripling her recipes for the upcoming grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 9 starting at 7 a.m.