Several local businesses are participating in the Christmas Angel program, but what about those “forgotten” angels?
The local Bank of America, in cooperation with The Salvation Army, is helping make sure that forgotten angels won’t be left without gifts this Christmas season.
“Every year there are Christmas Angel tags that do not get chosen off Angel trees,” said Patti Payne, bank branch manager. “Or sometimes donors take a tag and don’t return the gifts in time for the family to receive them.”
So the Fountain Hills branch and Salvation Army paired up to provide a collection box in the bank’s lobby to collect gifts for “forgotten angels.”
“This will help ensure that every child in the Christmas Angel program receives gifts in time to have a merry Christmas,” Payne added. “We’re happy to offer our assistance.”
Anyone who wants to help can simply stop by the bank during business operating hours and donate new, unwrapped toys for any age (0-12 years).
Toys need to be dropped off by Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The Bank of America branch is located at the corner of Shea and Saguaro boulevards.