Closing in on a full year as owner of FH Hair Studio, Dawn Luke has given new energy to her boutique hair studio, formerly known as Park Avenue Hair Company.
Luke started behind the chair in 2019 working under her predecessor, Kim Miller, owner of Park Avenue. After taking over the hair company in December of last year, Luke has enjoyed filling the role as owner/master stylist.
“It doesn’t feel like work,” Luke said. “I really mean it. I’ve been doing it for a long time, but it’s not work.”
Since 1987, Luke has been a cosmetologist and managed a hair salon in Parker, Colo., before moving to Arizona in 2010 to be closer to her family. Prior to her move, Luke made the transition into real estate and continued her work as a realtor in Rio Verde, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and Phoenix. Despite her career change, Luke still found time to cut hair as a side-gig.
“I decided to supplement my income by coming back behind the chair,” Luke said. “[it was] just out of my home for family and friends.”
In 2019, when a station was made available at Park Avenue, Luke applied for the job and gladly filled it, taking over the hair salon in 2021 and renaming it FH Hair Studio.
Luke’s hair salon offers a full range of hair processing, esthetics, color highlights and lowlights, makeup, hair trials and more. Luke employs a staff of 10 artists, including an esthetician, makeup artist and nail technician. She currently has two empty chairs as she searches for new, young faces to fill the open roles.
“I think [young people] bring a new influence, they bring new ideas and that’s important,” Luke said.
According to Luke, many of the stylists at FH Hair Studio have been styling for the better part of 30 years, explaining that each one of them have their own way of doing things, allowing for an excellent work environment for anyone interested in the beauty industry.
At FH Hair Studio, Luke invites clientele of all ages including men, women and children to stop in for their hair care needs. Located in the highly coveted Plaza Fountainside looking over Fountain Park, Luke said she lucked out when it comes to Fountain Hills.
“Coming from Colorado, I had to see mountains. It’s a bedroom community, but there’s always something going on,” Luke said. “I like to shop where I live, I like to eat where I live and just want to help promote this place.”
FH Hair Studio is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments can be made by calling the studio at 480-597-6739. Walk-ins are welcome, and Luke encourages anyone to come in for a trim, touch-up, special occasion or just to stop in and say hello.
“I love coming in,” Luke said of her work. “I love seeing the girls and I love taking care of my clients.”