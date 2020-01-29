The Fountain Hills Pickleball Club ran its annual Member’s Intermediate Tournament on Jan. 19.
There were two divisions, 12 players that played six games each. The top three men and women faced off in the medal rounds. Third place played second place, and the winner of that round played first place for top honors.
Bronze finishes went to Steve Collard and Linda Hook, with silver going to Diane Guffin and Steve Bell. Earning gold medals were Pat Bradley and Jim Chase.
Besides the players, there were a number of volunteers who kept score, performed as line judges and made sure everyone had enough refreshments.
Organizers said there was a great turnout over the course of the day with many members, family and friends of the players coming out to cheer and watch the fun.
The Club offered its gratitude to board members Terri Cagala and Diane Newcomb, who organized the tournament, and to member Brenda Aly for her expertise in refereeing the medal rounds.