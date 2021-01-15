The 10th annual Tour d’Artistes Studio Tour and Sale has been canceled.
The annual event sponsored by Fountain Hills Art League was scheduled for March 5-7. The organization decided to cancel this year’s self-guided studio tour because of COVID-19.
Participating tour artists weighed the risks and said they felt, for the safety of the artists and their guests, it would be more prudent to wait until March 2022 to celebrate the 10th anniversary.
While the tour has been postponed until next year, the annual Fountain Hills Juried Art Exhibition was held virtually Thursday, Jan. 7. See story page XXXX. The show can be viewed online at fountainhillsartleague.com.
The Fountain Hills Art League All Member Show also will be held online. That show will run during the month of February and can be viewed online at the same website beginning Monday, Feb. 1.