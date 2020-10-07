Fountain Hills Theater is hosting two weeks of fall break camp to accommodate the breaks of both Fountain Hills and Scottsdale since the two districts are different schedules.
The programs will be the same each week. Fountain Hills’ break is Oct. 12-16; Scottsdale’s is the week prior, Oct. 5-9. Parents can select which week they want their child to attend.
Paige Beckman, coordinator of the theater’s camps, said summer camps were “very successful” during the pandemic.
“We were all safe, followed CDC guidelines and kept class sizes and audience sizes very small,” she said. “We also take temperatures at the door, and emphasize hand-washing and sanitizing and social distancing. We will follow the same protocols for fall break.”
She said a musical medley from “Little Mermaid” will be a focus, which features parts for both girls and boys.
“The boys often think ‘Little Mermaid’ is just for girls, but we need a funny French chef to sing ‘Les Poisons,’ Sebastian the crab to sing ‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Under the Sea,’” Beckman said.
There also are parts for Flounder and Scuttle, which can be performed by either a boy or a girl.
Sessions of the “Little Mermaid Musical Theater Show” are for students seven to 15. Tuition is $200 for the week with classes running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Students will participate in a song and dance camp based on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic, “Little Mermaid.” They will enjoy singing, dancing and acting. A short final show will be held Friday for parents.
The “Mermaids and Guppies Musical Theater Show” is for children five to seven. Classes are Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuition is $100.
The younger children also will participate in songs and dances based on “Little Mermaid,” then enjoy a final performance on the last day of class.
To register, visit fhtaz.org and click on education. To register, be sure to sign up for the appropriate “term date” before registering.
For more information, email Beckman at paige@fhtaz.org.