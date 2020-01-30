Tickets for the hit musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” are available.
Fountain Hills Theater opened the show last week. It runs through Feb. 9.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661, x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The production was the most celebrated musical of the 2013-14 Broadway season. It received 10 Tony Award-nominations in 2014, winning four awards.
The story is about the low-born Monty Navarro who finds out he is eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’y Squith family. He figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.