Fountain Hills Theater has named Michael Wallot as new executive director.
Wallot takes over from Saundra McGee, who served as interim director. Wallot started his new position in December.
Wallot has more than 30 years in theater leadership, production and business experience. He has appeared in productions at the local theater and earned a number of nominations for AriZoni Awards for Fountain Hills Theater and Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Wallot said he is looking forward to leading the theater into 2020.
“I am very excited to join this great team at FHT,” he said. “I am honored to be asked to lead this organization into 2020, and I promise that we will bring you an entertaining year ahead.”