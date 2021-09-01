This year’s AriZoni award presentations will take place outside at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
With an unusual 2020-21 season, area theaters used creative ways to present their performances. Fountain Hills Theater presented 19 shows and events on an outdoor stage provided by Kern Entertainment.
Despite the challenges of the year, the local theater has been nominated for a number of awards to be presented Sunday, Sept. 26, at SCPA. Tickets for the event are available online at arizoniawards.net.
The categories are listed as “virtual,” but every performance in Fountain Hills was live and in-person.
Fountain Hills Theater nominees are as follows:
Virtual Best Overall Production – Musicals:
“4 on the Floor;” “Beautiful Noise;” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story;” “Holly, Jolly Christmas;” and “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin.”
Virtual Best Overall Production – Youth Theater Musicals:
“Godspell, Jr.”
Virtual Best Actor in a Musical:
Adam Guinn in “Beautiful Noise;” Daniel Tanner in “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin;” Tom Magnum in “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin.”
Virtual Best Actor in a Musical – Youth Theater:
Connor Klein in “Godspell, Jr.;” Will Alterman in “Godspell, Jr.;” and Zolton Bonnenfant in “Godspell, Jr.”
Best Virtual Director:
Peter J. Hill for “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin;” Peter J. Hill for “4 on the Floor;” Peter J. Hill, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story;” Michael Wallot, “Holly, Jolly Christmas.”
Best Virtual Director – Youth Theater:
Ross Collins for “Godspell, Jr.”
Original Script:
Peter J. Hill, “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin;” Peter J. Hill, “4 on the Floor.”