Nearly 40 revolting children from across the East Valley, including a couple from Fountain Hills, will take the stage this summer in “Matilda The Musical” at the Zao Theatre in Apache Junction.
Presented by Gilbert’s Actors Youth Theatre, the Tony Award-winning show inspired by Roald Dahl has captivated audiences of all ages worldwide.
Fountain Hills sisters, Allison, 14, and Brooklyn, 11, Avery, appear in the production. They are the daughters of John and Aimee Avery. They attend Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.
Allison plays the role of Mrs. Wormwood in the Telly cast. She will be a freshman in the fall.
“Matilda is a fun, upbeat show with tons of exciting and silly music,” Allison said of the production. “I love being able to tell a story that so many kids and adults can relate to and enjoy. Theater is something I enjoy immensely, and I’m glad I can share it with others.”
Brooklyn, who starts seventh grade in the fall, plays the role of Hortensia in the Telly cast.
“It’s been great being back at the theater after a year-and-a-half of not being in a production,” Brooklyn said. “I forgot how happy I am when I am in a show. I’m very excited to be in ‘Matilda.’”
“Matilda The Musical” runs June 10-26 with 7 p.m. shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 day-of. They are available at aytaz.org/tickets or by calling 480-907-7050.
“Matilda” tells the story of a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Unloved by her cruel parents, Matilda is impressive in school and forms a strong bond with her teacher, Miss Honey.
The Zao Theatre is located at 550 S. Ironwood in Apache Junction.