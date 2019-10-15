Auditions for roles in Fountain Hills Theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol” are set for Sunday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Sunday’s tryouts begin at 6 p.m., and Tuesday’s start at 7 p.m. Call 480-837-9661, ext. 3, for appointments.
Auditioners are asked to sing 16-32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice and range. An accompanist will be provided, so recorded accompaniment is not needed. Dress to dance.
The roles of Scrooge, Bob Cratchitt, Tiny Tim, Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present and Mr. Fezziwig have been cast. For roles that need to be cast, visit fhtaz.org.
“A Christmas Carol” will be staged Dec. 6 through 22. There will be a matinee performance Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. in addition to the weekend performances.
This delightful musical, an original adaptation written by Fountain Hills Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, with music and lyrics by Peter J. Hill and Jay Melberg, follows Scrooge through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season.
“A Christmas Carol” is directed by Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jay Melberg.