Fountain Hills Theater will host “The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 16, 17 and 18.
Shows Friday and Saturday start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday features two shows, a matinee at 2 p.m. and a second production at 7 p.m.
The first show is “Everybody Rise – A Boozy Cruise through Broadway’s Greatest Lushes.” Join world-renowned opera and musical comedy star, Kathleen Berger, and her guest, the multi-talented Tony Blosser, for an evening of “drunk songs, songs about drinking and songs that would be way better if they were sung while drinking,” according to a theater press release. With Steve Hildebrand on piano, the trio will have the audience laughing, crying and celebrating all night long.
Saturday’s show features Charlie Jourdan with his one-man show, “Diamonds and Cash.” Jourdan performs two of the most iconic singer/songwriters of our time, Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash.
Through story and song, the audience will learn about what inspired Neil Diamond to write such hits as “Sweet Caroline” and “Solitary Man.”
The history behind Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line” also will be highlighted.
The Sunday matinee features “Remember When,” a show dedicated to the music and memories of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s is a retro radio-style revue starring award-winning entertainer T.A. Burrows.
Burrows hosts the show and performs popular hits from a variety of artists from Elvis Presley to The Beatles and Stevie Wonder.
Burrows will keep the audience entertained with humorous recollections of the fads, fashions and pop culture of each era.
The final show, “I Can See your Voice,” stars Julian Mendoza and takes the stage at 7 p.m. Mendoza’s “A Knight’s Tale” features the genres of his songbook, ranging from musical theater to Selena Quintanilla.
Mendoza recently starred as Richie Valens in the theater’s production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” He also appeared on stage singing backup for Kristin Chenoweth and the Phoenix Symphony. He was featured artist in the Utah Festival for Opera and Musical Theatre in Utah, the Barn Theatre in Augusta, Mich., and Quisisana, Maine.
Tickets for the Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. A full festival pass is available for $100. Note the four-concert pass is not available online and can be purchased by calling the box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3. Individual show tickets are available through the box office or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All performances are at the theater on Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.