As juried fine art photographer Tom Taylor states, “Life has a way of putting art aside.” His wife, juried oil and watercolor artist, Colleen Taylor, agrees.
Early in their lives, both Taylors never lost the opportunity of seeing beauty, and both were artistically inclined; but careers, obligations and busy lifestyles kept them from indulging their love of creating beautiful art. Happily, for them -- and art lovers -- this has changed.
Tom’s love of photography began at the age of 13 when he built a darkroom in his parents’ attic in New Bedford, Mass. Soon, he was winning local contests.
Years sped by (30 to be exact) while Tom worked as a criminal investigator for the Federal Law Enforcement Agency in different areas around the country. Upon retirement in 2010, he bought his first digital camera and “never looked back.” His ability to use high speed techniques enables him to zero in and capture hummingbirds in exquisite detail.
He won a coveted place on the cover of the 2014 Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour brochure with one of his hummingbird photos. His love of the Southwest is equally apparent.
Colleen says that her artistic passion also began at an early age, but in the form of dance. She studied it in all its forms, and danced “wherever and whenever she could.”
Now, 30 years later, she “dances to a different tune” through oils, watercolors, pastels and pen and ink. She is dedicated to her art, and tries to paint every day, perfecting her talent and exploring subjects from realistic animals, to a wide array of whimsical characters, done in colorful patterns. The viewer can tell they have stories to tell.
In 2012, she received her juried status with both the Arizona Art Alliance and the Sonoran Arts League.
After almost 40 years of marriage, the Taylors work side by side in their home gallery in Fountain Hills, where they will again participate in the Fountain Hills open studio Tour d’Artistes, March 6-8.
Preceding the tour, the Taylors’ work may be seen at St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church, 12990 E. Shea Blvd., through March 3. Call 480-451-0860 for viewing information.
To contact the Taylors directly go to thosetaylors@cox.net.