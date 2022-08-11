Salt River Project is inviting qualifying Valley nonprofit organizations to apply for the chance to receive a solar system providing renewable energy and covered parking provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. The application period is currently open and runs through Aug. 14.
The Solar for Nonprofits program is funded by contributions from customers. In a press release, SRP said those who contribute are giving to a cause that helps reduce local carbon emissions and helps nonprofits save on energy needed to run their business operations.
“The solar systems SRP Solar for Nonprofits installs help offset energy costs for nonprofits, which allows these organizations to focus more on their community-oriented objectives,” said Darrell Bearden, manager of Distributed Energy Programs at SRP. “These systems also increase the amount of renewable energy on SRP’s power system, contributing to our overall carbon reduction goals.”
The 2022 recipients will be announced and notified by mid-September and will each receive a free solar energy system, complete with installation, and two years of free solar system maintenance from SRP.
To qualify, nonprofit applicants must be designated 501(c)(3) organizations, have their headquarters based within SRP’s electric service territory, and have available parking space for the system to be installed. The program covers the full expense of the solar system including the construction of a canopy if needed. These solar-covered parking systems provide energy for business operations and shade for parked vehicles in business parking lots. Additional eligibility requirements, as well instructions on how to request and submit an application form, can be found on the SRP Solar for Nonprofits website here, srpnet.com/solarnonprofit-application.
For customers interested in donating to this program to help additional nonprofits receive solar installations, they can do so through their SRP MyAccount or by calling SRP at 602-236-8888. Learn more on the SRP website at srpnet.com/solar-for-nonprofits.