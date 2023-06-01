Fountain Hills Recreation and Stretch-N-Grow have announced the launch of All-Star Gymnastics, a dynamic program designed to help children build confidence while developing fundamental gymnastics skills. The program has a focus on fun and engaging activities.
All-Star Gymnastics provides a platform for children to explore the exciting world of gymnastics. By following thoughtfully designed progressions, young gymnasts will acquire essential skills in a supportive and enjoyable environment. Each class is carefully structured to cater to different age groups and their specific developmental needs.
The Tot and Parent class is an opportunity to introduce children aged 2-3 to the wonders of gymnastics. The class will take place every Friday, starting June 9, and concluding on Aug. 11, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parents can participate alongside their little ones, fostering a strong bond while encouraging physical development.
The Pre-School class, catering to ages 4-6, is an ideal choice for young gymnasts eager to advance their skills or are new to gymnastics. This class will be held on Fridays, beginning June 9, and ending on Aug. 11, from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Qualified instructors will guide participants through progressive exercises, ensuring a safe and rewarding experience.