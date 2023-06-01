Fountain Hills Recreation and Stretch-N-Grow have announced the launch of All-Star Gymnastics, a dynamic program designed to help children build confidence while developing fundamental gymnastics skills. The program has a focus on fun and engaging activities.

All-Star Gymnastics provides a platform for children to explore the exciting world of gymnastics. By following thoughtfully designed progressions, young gymnasts will acquire essential skills in a supportive and enjoyable environment. Each class is carefully structured to cater to different age groups and their specific developmental needs.