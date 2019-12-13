The Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Cornhole tournament at the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 2, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Two-person teams are invited to register for the event for those 16 years of age and older. The cost is $15 per player. Register online for course #4673 at fh.az.gov/recreation. Preregistration is required. Registration opens Dec. 18 and closes Dec. 30.
This is a double elimination tournament.
Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov for tournament rules.