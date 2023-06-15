The Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department has a long list of summer activities lined up for kids and adults in the coming months. As usual, many of these events are designed to help beat the summer heat.
The splash pad is open and will be the site of a summer series on Tuesday evenings. The fun will continue each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. through July 25 (except July 4).
Come out to enjoy the splash pad, yard games set up nearby and get dinner from a nearby local restaurant, pack a picnic or grab something from a food truck on hand.
The popular Wet and Wacky Wednesday fun is set for June 21 and July 12. Kids cool off with the slip and slides, water games and play tag under the downpour of the Fountain Hills Fire Department hoses. The fun is at Four Peaks Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Mark the date for Family Fun Night at the Community Center on Friday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Beat the heat with this superhero themed party filled with games, crafts, food and family competition. There may even be some real superheroes.