Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 21, is the last day to register for the Fountain Hills Turkey Trot before the early registration fees expire.
Trot with the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services on Thanksgiving morning, November 28. Grab friends and family and join in for the annual 5K or 1-Mile Fitness Walk. Registration is now open at FHTurkeyTrot.com, or register in person at Town Hall or the Community Center.
Registration fees are $25 per runner, $15 per runner 12 and under, and $15 per walker. After November 21 at 6 p.m., fees go up to $35 per runner, $20 per runner 12 and under, and $20 per walker.
Once registered, mark the calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 27, as the town will host packet pickup in the lobby of the Community Center (13001 La Montana Dr. Fountain Hills, AZ 85268) from 3 to 7 p.m. This is the perfect time to get the commemorative T-shirt, runners bib, and other race info. Grabbing these items early is recommended so runners are set and ready to roll on Turkey Trot morning. Those who can’t make the packet pick up, plan to grab bib and shirt on race morning, between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on race day.
The 5K and 1-Mile Fitness Walk will begin promptly at 7:15 a.m. Strollers and baby joggers are welcome for the event; however please leave pets at home.
The route for the race will start and end on the Avenue of the Fountains. Check the town website for race day parking and exit maps at FHTurkeyTrot.com.
Parking will be available at the Library and Community Center parking lots. Additional parking will be available on surrounding surface streets including Parkview Avenue, Verde River Drive, and Gunsight Drive. Following the race, exiting from the lot will be intermittent as the Thanksgiving Parade begins at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to please be patient.
Representatives of the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department said they are looking forward to seeing everyone Thanksgiving morning.
Fountain Hills invites anyone to participate as a community partner. There is a wide variety of sponsorship packages available. Contact Linda Ayres at layres@fh.az.gov for more information.
For additional information, visit FHTurkeyTrot.com or contact Linda Ayres at 480-816-5170 or layres@fh.az.gov.