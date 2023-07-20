Registration is now open for several youth sports leagues around town. Fall sports are quickly approaching, so parents are invited to register their children now for soccer, flag football and more.
Soccer Club
The Fountain Hills Soccer Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. Registration closes at the end of this month, and the $100 registration fee covers uniforms and trophies, snacks and drinks after each game on Friday nights, and a pizza party after the final game.
There is a sibling discount, so each additional child in a family will cost $75 to register. Jerseys, soccer socks and black shorts will be provided with the cost of registration. Shin guards are required, and they must be bought individually along with soccer cleats.
Every player will also receive an Unequal Halo 3 Headband thanks to a donation from the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation.
Practices begin on Aug. 22, and the first game will be Sept. 15. Games will be on Fridays at either 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m., depending on the age of the players, and the last game will be on Nov. 10. There will be no practice on Oct. 10 and no game on Oct. 13 due to Fall break.
Registration ends on Monday, July 31. Visit fhazsoccer.org and click on the register button at the top right of the page. For further questions, or for those interested in volunteering to be a head coach or assistant coach, email info@fhsoccerclub.org.
B&G flag football
The Boys & Girls Club Mary Ellen and Robert McKee Branch will again offer a co-ed flag football league this fall. There will be a Punt, Pass, Kick event on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. and registration ends on Monday, Aug. 21.
The pee wee division includes kids in grades 1-3, and the junior division includes grades 4-6. Each division will have a combine in the days shortly after registration ends, and the results will help balance the teams.
Participants must be members of the Boys & Girls Club, which is an annual $25 fee, and they must also pay a $15 jersey fee and a $133 league fee per player. Practice begins the week of Aug. 28, and games begin the week of Sept. 11. Junior games are played on Thursdays, and pee wee plays on Wednesdays.
Register for flag football at bgcs.org/myclubhub. Volunteer coaches are needed and they must pass a background check. Apply to coach at bgcs.org/volunteer and email any questions to robert.steiner@bgcs.org.
Town recreation
The Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation department sponsors several youth sport activities. Brilliant Victory Skate School is a four-week program that teaches children the fundamentals of skateboarding. Caleb Dassinger will teach two classes from Sept. 9 to Sept. 30 at the newly renovated Desert Vista Park. Registration costs $60 and closes at noon on Sept. 9.
Registration for Return to Recess opens on Aug. 7. Return to Recess is a seven-week program for kids ages 8-14 that teaches them new sports and activities, one week at a time. The town partners with multiple community groups, including the Pickleball Club, the Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team, and more.
Each participant will receive a t-shirt and pizza party at the end. Return to Recess costs $40 to register and runs from Sept. 26 to Nov. 14. There will be no event on Oct. 10 for fall break. Meetings will be every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/REC to register for Brilliant Victory Skate School, Return to Recess, and other town sponsored recreational activities.