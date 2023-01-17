Fountain Hills Little League (FHLL) registration for the 2023 spring season is open and closes soon. Player evaluations happen in January and February, and games begin in March and will be played through May.
Both boys and girls are encouraged to play. Baseball players must be four years of age by Aug. 31, 2022, and softball players must be eight years old by Jan. 1, 2022.
Little league offers five different leagues. Minors are from 9 to 11 years of age, majors are 10 to 12, and juniors are 13 to 14 years old. Registration for minor, major and junior little leagues end Monday, Jan. 30, at 12 a.m.
Registration for tee ball, for kids aged five to seven, and farm, for kids aged seven to eight, will be open until Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 12 a.m.
Registration will include the cost of post-game snack tickets this year. Last year, registration was $125 per league and snack tickets were $30 per child, but this year the total cost will be $150. FHLL is also introducing a sibling discount this year, which is $50 off for each additional child registered.
FHLL is a non-profit organization committed to giving players the best available baseball and softball experience. Each year, 30-40 coaches help ensure a safe environment for kids to play. The FFLL board encourages volunteers to join, and the Board can provide practice plans and tips for new coaches.
Opening ceremonies will coincide with a “Night at the Ballfield” on March 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a home run derby, food trucks, inflatables and a movie in Golden Eagle Park to kick off the season.