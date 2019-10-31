Maricopa County’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for the launch of their annual 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge on Friday, Nov. 1.
“With an inventory of nearly 600-miles of trails, we know that our parks and trails are a huge draw for residents and visitors,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department director. “The 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge is a great way to get to know our diverse regional park system and jump-start the outdoor season in Maricopa County.”
While the Challenge initially started out as an Arizona Centennial celebration, it has become an annual program. The goal of the program is to log 100 miles in 100 days. Last year, 31 of the 410 individuals that completed the challenge logged at least 200 miles. One mountain biker managed to log nearly 1,300 miles.
Collectively, those who completed the challenge logged 55,281 miles on county trails. To put things into perspective, participants traveled the distance around the circumference of the Earth more than twice.
“The challenge kicks off on Nov. 1 and we already have more than 600 eager participants registered,” Cardin added.
Knowing that it can be somewhat difficult to stay motivated during the holiday season, the department offers a community page on Facebook. Visit the social media site and search for “MC parks 100 miles in 100 days.” Here, participants can share milestones, find hiking buddies, seek out trail recommendations, post photos and join in on upcoming activities. The page is managed by the department’s interpretive rangers, who have also developed fitness hikes to help challenge participants reach their program and personal goals.
To learn more about the challenge and how to become eligible for the grand prize drawing of an annual park pass ($85 value) and $25 Nature Center retail voucher (total value not to exceed $110), visit maricopacountyparks.net. Visit the “Things to do” section, then “Activity,” and select the 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge. The Maricopa County Parks site is also where participants can peruse a list of parks and look up additional information.
The program runs through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Celebrations to recognize those who complete the challenge have been scheduled at seven of the county’s regional parks for Saturday, March 7, 2020. In addition, everyone who completes the challenge will receive a limited edition tee-shirt at the celebration.