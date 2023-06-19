Little League.jpg

The Fountain Hills Little League Diamondbacks team won the Little League District 6 Championship on Thursday, May 18. The single majors team beat the Cubs from McCormick Ranch Little League 6-3 thanks to a five-run comeback in the fifth inning.

According to Michael Pameditis, the DBacks finished the regular season with just two losses. They fought their way through the playoffs, and then ran into a rival team and the defending champions in the championship game.