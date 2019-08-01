Fountain Hills High School alumnus Cory Kukkola graduated summa cum laude in May from North Central University in Minneapolis, Minn.
He obtained a bachelor of science degree in marketing and a minor in sports management.
Throughout his senior year of high school, Kukkola was recruited by a handful of small colleges across the country to play baseball. In May 2015, he received a full-ride scholarship offer from the College of Business and Technology at North Central University, which led him to finalizing his decision to play for the Rams.
During his four years of college baseball from 2015-2019, he broke 10 career records at the university, which included most assists, hits, triples, stolen bases, runs, walks, HBP, at bats, games started and games played. He ended up in the top two for most home runs and doubles as well.
To cap off his baseball career at NCU, Kukkola was selected this past year as the 2018-2019 Male Athlete of the Year. He was awarded First Team All-UMAC both his junior and senior years, and was among the only nine in the UMAC’s history to ever receive this award in consecutive years.
Kukkola played shortstop and was the lead-off hitter for the Falcons during his time at Fountain Hills High School. He played four years of varsity baseball, which was highlighted by the 2013 state championship team. He also received second team all-state honors during that season.
Cory returns to Minneapolis this fall, where he has accepted an offer to continue as an athletics communications graduate assistant for the school. The offer is highlighted by complimentary graduate school tuition to pursue his master’s in business administration while working.
He is the son of Scott and Sonia Kukkola and brother to Amanda and Ryan Kukkola, all long-time proud town residents.