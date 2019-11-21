The Arizona Ironman competition will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24, and will result in traffic restrictions that would have a big impact on Fountain Hills.
Ten miles of State Route 87 near Fountain Hills will be restricted to accommodate cyclists and aid stations. SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, between McDowell Rd. and Shea Blvd.
North and southbound drivers will use the northbound lanes while cyclists compete in the southbound lanes. Drivers should use caution and obey posted signs and speed limits.
The swim portion of the competition takes place in Tempe Town Lake and there will be numerous traffic restrictions in the Tempe/Scottsdale area to accommodate the marathon.