The 2022 Winter Paralympics began in Beijing last Friday, March 4, and end this Sunday, March 13. Fountain Hills residents Curly and Kathy Patterson are watching the Games closely this year, as their granddaughter, Sydney Peterson, is representing Team USA as a Nordic skier.
In January, Peterson qualified for the Games at the World Para Snow Sports Championship in Lillehammer, Norway. Peterson earned two silver medals and one bronze.
Peterson was only 13 when she started experiencing pain and difficulty moving her left arm. Peterson was diagnosed with dystonia, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions. Since her diagnosis, Peterson’s symptoms advanced to limit the use of her left arm almost entirely and also affected her left leg.
Because of her condition, Peterson skis with one pole instead of two, and she uses an alternative skiing technique. Peterson also wears a brace inside her left boot to help her ski.
Peterson is 19 years old and is competing in her first Paralympic Games. She will compete in three cross-country skiing events, the 15km classical-style event, the 10km freestyle event, and the freestyle sprint.