On Saturday, May 6, the annual Elks Charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for Fountain Hills senior scholarships and local veterans was held at Desert Canyon Golf Course in Fountain Hills.

“The support of so many was greatly appreciated,” JoEllen Knapp said, member of the Elks Lodge #2846. “The Fountain Hills Elks want to thank the community sponsors, our members, our golfers and Desert Canyon Golf course for making this year's event such a huge success.”