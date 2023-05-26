On Saturday, May 6, the annual Elks Charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for Fountain Hills senior scholarships and local veterans was held at Desert Canyon Golf Course in Fountain Hills.
“The support of so many was greatly appreciated,” JoEllen Knapp said, member of the Elks Lodge #2846. “The Fountain Hills Elks want to thank the community sponsors, our members, our golfers and Desert Canyon Golf course for making this year's event such a huge success.”
A record number of participants led to a record level of charitable funding. The funding was given to high school seniors through their writing of a patriotic essay and to homeless or near homeless veterans identified by local partners (Veterans First, Veterans helping Veterans and Community Bridges Inc.).
There were over 40 hole-sponsors, 128 golfers and more than 35 volunteers that made this charitable event a success.
“Desert Canyon was an exceptional partner in the smooth running of this event,” Knapp said.
The winners of each flight are listed below.
*Lowest score winners were Ken Adams, Kris Rosser, Phil Wright and Chandler Prince.
*Female Flight winners were Baylee Allsop, Kim Gram, Ravati Mummaneni and Alissa Nelson.
*Mixed Flight winners include Kevin Aaker, Shelly Aaker, Steve Aaker and Renee Dormanen.
*Ethics Award winners include Judy Beischel, Gail Walton, Billy Pageau, and Andy Jaime.
“It was a great and fun day for all,” Knapp said. “We look forward to partnering with you all again next year.”