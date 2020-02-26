It is once again that time of the year when some of the best disc golfers from around the world come to Fountain Hills to play in the Memorial Championship.
From Thursday, Feb. 27, to Sunday, March 1, the Memorial Championship will take place at both Fountain Park and Vista Del Camino Park in Scottsdale.
On Feb. 27, 28 and March 1, the Memorial Championship will be held in Fountain Park with tee times starting at 7 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. each day. The community is invited to visit the park and enjoy the disc golf competition, though organizers remind everyone to adhere to path alterations and be on the lookout for flying discs.