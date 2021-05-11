The Fountain Hills Disc Golf Club is offering a free Disc Golf Clinic for adults and kids age 6 and older this coming Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Come out to Fountain Park and experience one of the fastest-growing sports in America. All skills are welcome. The club will provide the discs. There will be an overview on the history of the sport, explanations of the different discs, putting and driving and they will cover basic rules.
There are two rules for this event, be safe and have fun. Meet on the west side of the park (by Euro Pizza). The clinic will be set-up by hole 18 in the park.
Register online for Course #5685 at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.