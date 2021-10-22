It’s all in a day’s play for children and adults on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Children and adults of all ages can enjoy free family fun as they engage with board games and interactive activities. This event offers families the opportunity to explore the many recreational options and services that the community has to offer, beyond all of the amenities the Town provides to its residents.
Activities at the Fountain Hills Day of Play will include a Recreation Village, providing a hub for all kinds of fun and free activities for the whole family. Participants will get to experience some of Fountain Hills Recreation’s most innovative and exciting programs including interactive sports inflatables, ping pong, and more.
There is also a Touch-A-Truck Event in the Community Center parking lot, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with work trucks and vehicles. Climb into a garbage truck, fire truck, and more including a backhoe, grade tractor and power sweeper from the Public Works Department.
Fountain Hills Fire Department will have its ladder truck and ambulance on display.
Republic Services will have a garbage truck on hand.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District will have a camera truck and combination-vac truck for the public to view.
Fountain Hills Parks vehicles will include a three-wheeler, workman and mower.
The event will also have numerous class demonstrations including fitness demonstrations, health-minded games, and numerous information booths promoting healthy lifestyles. Experts will be onsite teaching how to enhance flexibility, fitness, balance, and strength and how to adapt these movements to better function in daily life while having fun.
Learn to play pickleball, guitar, or check out a gardening class.
Those attending can also participate in a variety of classes such as dance, art class, CrossFit, FX Fitness, FUNctional Fitness for Kids, and more. There will be two new classes featured, Chair Yoga and Yoga 101. Be sure to check out the popular STEAM and STEM programs.
Members of the Fire Department will also be offering a bike safety class.
Designed to spark family exploration, this free event is hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services department along with an array of community partners including the Maricopa County Library (Fountain Hills).